The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in video posted on Wednesday, July 1. (Youtube photo)

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

Staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital had a royal chat with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A seven-minute video of the online conference was posted to The Royal Family’s Youtube account on Canada Day.

“The Duke and Duchess spoke of their appreciation and admiration for those working across the country for their efforts to protect and support patients, families, communities and each other,” says a news release from Fraser Health.

Dr. Gregory Haljan, head of the department of critical care at Surrey Memorial Hospital, participated in the call.

“Our conversation with The Duke and Duchess about our response to the COVID-19 pandemic was wonderful,” Haljan said.

“Their thoughtful questions about our experiences gave us a tremendous sense of pride in what our colleagues, patients and families have worked so hard to achieve under such pressure.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address
Next story
Complaint commissioner probes handling of assault allegations against top Delta cop’s wife

Just Posted

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in Langley magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

LETTER: Is B.C. really doing as well as it thinks when it comes to COVID?

Stop comparing this province to the U.S., but rather look to our neighbours across the Pacific Ocean

Pricey show puppies worth more than $15,000 returned to Aldergrove breeder after stolen

Sandy Anderson of Woodside German Shepherds pleads with public to help find her three stolen puppies

We’re wishing you all the best this Canada Day

It’s July 1, and as Canadians we have so much to celebrate

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

Complaint commissioner probes handling of assault allegations against top Delta cop’s wife

Vancouver police to review DPD investigation of allegation Lorraine Dubord sprayed a woman with a hose

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

‘Loophole’ allows U.S.-Canadian citizens to continue to meet at Peace Arch Park

According to immigration lawyer Len Saunders, there’s nothing the province can do about it

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Record numbers flock to Golden Ears Provincial Park

Rolley Lake Provincial Park busy as well, lineups expected this weekend

Most Read