Acting RCMP Supt. Bhatti told council property crime in Langley City took a “significant” drop in the first three months of the year, but the number of mail theft incidents more than doubled (City of Langley video feed)

Acting RCMP Supt. Bhatti told council property crime in Langley City took a “significant” drop in the first three months of the year, but the number of mail theft incidents more than doubled (City of Langley video feed)

VIDEO: Property crime drops in Langley City: report

Reduction called ‘significant’ by acting officer in charge of Langley RCMP detachment

Property crime in Langley City took a “significant” drop in the first three months of the year, an RCMP report shows, but the number of mail theft incidents more than doubled during the same period.

Figures from the quarterly report were presented to Langley City Council by Insp. Mike Bhatti, acting superintendent and officer in charge of the Langley RCMP detachment at the Monday, April 26, virtual meeting of Langley City Council.

From Jan. 1 to March 30, there were 538 property offences recorded by officers at the detachment, down from 661 for the same period the previous year, something Bhatti described as a “significant drop” and part of a larger pattern in the lower mainland.

“Most of the property crime is trending down,” Bhatti told council.

Mail theft offences, however, are “spiking up,” Bhatti commented, rising from 15 during the first three months of 2020 to 36 in 2021, an increase of 140 per cent.

Bhatti suggested the arrival of COVID-related cheques and rebates may be part of the reason.

RCMP will be discussing measures to combat the problem with the City Crime Prevention Task Group.

There was no substantial change in the rate of “person related” crimes, such as assault and robbery, the report found.

Bhatti also reported seven Langley RCMP officers have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.

READ ALSO: RCMP costs prompt question of separate detachments for Langley

In response to a question by Coun. Rudy Storteboom, Bhatti was unable to say how many members have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, citing privacy concerns.

Another COVID-related issue has been a “reduction of officers” graduating from training that has forced the Langley detachment to shift members from some specialized units to maintain frontline policing.

The RCMP Academy was closed for several months and once training resumed, the numbers were down to allow for social distancing, the Bhatti report explained.

READ ALSO: Hiring cop who drove impaired sends wrong signal, Surrey mom of drunk driving victim says

“In order to enhance our front line service delivery, we had to reallocate resources from specialized units,” the report explained.

“This ensures our front line is fully staffed and prepared to respond to any emerging scenario.”

As well, “the imminent conversion of Surrey RCMP to Surrey Police Service has also factored into our staffing levels.”

“Very few officers are being released from Surrey in advance of the transition, which has a snowball effect around the Lower Mainland.”

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronaviruscrime rateLangley CityRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford woman sentenced for $80K in fraudulent credit card purchases
Next story
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Just Posted

A Worksafe BC temporary closure order posted on the front entrance of the Langley Canadian Tire on Thursday, April 29. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
First Langley business in several days hit by COVID-19 closure order

A plumbing company is the latest to have to shut down temporarily

Acting RCMP Supt. Bhatti told council property crime in Langley City took a “significant” drop in the first three months of the year, but the number of mail theft incidents more than doubled (City of Langley video feed)
VIDEO: Property crime drops in Langley City: report

Reduction called ‘significant’ by acting officer in charge of Langley RCMP detachment

Matt Trulsen of Maple Ridge went on from the PJHL to excel in junior college hockey in the U.S. (Dakota College at Bottineau/Special to The News)
B.C. goaltender excels in U.S. junior college

Matt Trulsen, brother of the late Noah, calls community support ‘amazing’

The new Langley Memorial Hospital emergency room opened for its first patients on Tuesday, May 4. (Government of B.C./Special to the Langley Advance Times) The new Langley Memorial Hospital emergency room opened for its first patients on Tuesday, May 4. (Government of B.C./Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Memorial’s new ER open for patients

After years of fundraising and construction, the ER is complete

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. Coleman has been recalled for May 14. (Screengrab)
Langley’s Coleman returns for second round of testimony at money laundering hearings

The former longtime Liberal MLA and cabinet minister will testify May 14.

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

Ripy Jubbal of Abbotsford has received a 30-month jail sentence for the fraudulent use of credit cards and credit card data. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford woman sentenced for $80K in fraudulent credit card purchases

Ripy Jubbal and spouse used identities of 19 different victims, court hears

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

A picture of Shirley Ann Soosay was rendered from a postmortem photographer and circulated on social media. (DDP graphic)
B.C. genealogist key to naming murder victim in decades-old California cold case

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

Most Read