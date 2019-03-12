VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Humans weren’t the only species struggling through Sunday’s time change.

BC Hydro staff were surprised by a friendly raccoon taking a nap – and helping themselves to someone’s lunch – inside a work van in Burnaby this weekend.

In a video posted to social media, the raccoon appears calm, and rather sleepy, even after being spotted basking in the sun while curled up on the seat.

“He snoozes, one of our team members loses,” BC Hydro said on Twitter.

Raccoons have a bad rap in B.C. for making a mess in pursuit of the perfect meal, often being labelled as Dumpster divers, pond-raiders and garden-destroyers.

READ MORE: ‘Horrific’ case of raccoon kept starving in trap for days prompts BC SPCA probe

The BCSPCA says the animals aren’t dangerous to people, but can become aggressive toward injured pets.

If a raccoon approaches you, the organization recommends yelling, stomping your feet, and clapping your hands to scare it off.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teacher exploited former student for ‘sexual advantage’: regulation board

Just Posted

No vote on watershed study for Langley’s West Creek

A study might be ordered in the coming months, however.

Conservatives prepare to choose new candidate for Langley-Aldergrove

About a dozen people are considering running for MP Mark Warawa’s job

Convicted Langley fraudster had Hells Angels ties: co-accused

A Langley man sentenced for a $6 million fraud said his former boss threatened to kill him

VIDEO: Langley Trappers head to PJHL championship final

Knocked out defending champion Delta Ice Hawks 4-1 in semifinal series

WATCH: Langley dragon boat teams off to Tobago

Dragon boat teams Paddles up Titanium, Fast and Furious, and D’fyance are going to Tobago this month.

WATCH: Langley dragon boat teams off to Tobago

Dragon boat teams Paddles up Titanium, Fast and Furious, and D’fyance are going to Tobago this month.

Vancouver’s annual homeless count underway

There were 2,181 people who were homeless in 2018

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Surrey council decides not to ban donation bins in wake of deaths

In a split vote, council votes to keep existing approach to handling donations bins

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

5 to start your day

Man charged with murder of Chilliwack woman, B.C. remembers Micah Messent and more

B.C. teacher exploited former student for ‘sexual advantage’: regulation board

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

‘This story needed to be told’: Residential-school horrors revealed in Payette’s musical drama

Touring to Surrey, ‘Children of God’ written from a place of ‘anger and frustration,’ playwright says

Most Read