VIDEO: Rainbow flag raised at Langley City hall

Community hailed as inclusive and welcoming, but things were different, once

Several dozen people showed up to watch a rainbow flag raised at Langley City on Monday, July 31. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Those who gathered for a rainbow flag raising at Langley City hall heard how the city is a caring and welcoming community, but also that it wasn’t always like that.

Mayor Nathan Pachal recalled how, years ago, when he and his husband were walking along 53rd Avenue, “some people decided to share some very unfriendly terms of what they thought about two 2SLGBTQIA+ people.”

“Now that’s changed,” Pachal said, “and I think it’s because we do things like put up the rainbow flag on our City hall.”

Pachal was among dozen people who turned out for Monday’s event.

Organized by Friends of Dorothy, a weekly, drop-in, Langley-based social group for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, the flag raising will see the banner flown for a week in front of Langley City hall to promote and celebrates inclusivity.

Carly Schneider, a facilitator with Friends of Dorothy, and a “proud queer woman” described the flag-raising event as “a time to be together, to provide space, and to honour all those who have paved the way before.”

Carly Schneider, of Friends of Dorothy, said the flag-raising honoured ‘all those who have paved the way before to allow this type of opportunity.’ Several dozen people showed up to watch the rainbow flag be raised at Langley City on Monday, July 31. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Ash, a self-described “queer gender-fluid youth” raised the flag.

“I’m so lucky to live in a future where I’m going to be accepted and belong,” Ash said, “and we’re going to get closer to inclusivity and equality for all, and that’s just amazing.”

Langley MLA Andrew Mercier agreed that Langley has become a progressive, inclusive community,” but noted “attacks and threats on the queer community [and] on the trans community are up south of the border, and we need to guard against that, which means we need to be here and re-commit to being vigilant and being supportive.”

Cloverdale – Langley City MP John Aldag said given the attacks, “we need to be there, standing with each other, through everything that we say and do, because these rights can be chipped away at so easily.”

Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal said years ago, the community was not so accepting, as he and his husband discovered. Things have changed. Pachal was among several dozen people showed up to watch a rainbow flag be raised at Langley City on Monday, July 31, where it will fly for a week. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Established in January 2016, Friends of Dorothy is a group that provides a place for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth where they can share their experiences and support each other. The program is facilitated by staff and volunteers from Encompass Support Services Society, and is run out of Foundry Langley.

More photos from the flag-raising event can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook Page.

Thursday, Friends of Dorothy will host a pride event at the Langley campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University .

On Friday, Langley Senior Resources Society will host a “Silver Pride” celebration of LGBTQ2S+ Seniors, including a family-friendly drag show and a presentation about the history of the gay community by one of the founders of Little Sister’s books in Vancouver.

