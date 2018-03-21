Nicole Doerksen lives nearby and managed to snap some pictures and video of a vehicle fire Tuesday morning that RCMP says is suspicious. It’s the second fire at the Aldergrove neighbourhood in a month. Nicole Doerksen photo

VIDEO: RCMP investigate after more than one vehicle torched at Aldergrove home

Neighbours are getting worried after second arson in a month

Langley RCMP are investigating after two cars were torched at the same address within a month.

On Tuesday morning, neighbours in the area of 268 Street and 26A Avenue were awakened by what sounded like an explosion around 3:30 a.m.

On the street a Mercedes Smart Car was fully engulfed in flames. Township firefighters put out the blaze.

Assistant fire chief Bruce Ferguson said the department doesn’t usually investigate vehicle fires, but given that it is the second time that they have been called to the address recently, they consider the blaze suspicious.

The explosion residents heard was likely the tires blowing out, said Ferguson.

Langley RCMP said this is the third time a vehicle caught fire near this address over the past few months.

The most recent incident of a car being torched near this address was on Feb. 10.

“It appears to be arson and given the amount of car fires, it appears to be directed or targeted,” said Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy. Police have canvassed the neighbourhood for video surveillance but haven’t been succesful, she said.

“At this point there are no investigative leads,” Largy said. Neighbours in the area said they are concerned for their safety and are hoping police get to the bottom of what is going on.

Langley RCMP are asking anyone with information about these arsons or who witnessed any suspicious activity in around the time of the fire, to call them at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.


