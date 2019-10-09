On Sept. 20 RCMP received a report that a man was on the wrong side of the railing at the Pitt River Bridge. (Black Press Media)

VIDEO: RCMP not at fault for man jumping off Pitt River Bridge, says police watchdog

RCMP responded to a report of man on the wrong side of the railing at the bridge

The police watchdog has determined RCMP did not contribute to a man’s decision to jump off the Pitt River Bridge in September.

On Sept. 20 RCMP received a report around 12:31 p.m. that a man was on the wrong side of the railing at the Pitt River Bridge, according to an Independent Investigations Office (IIO) report released Tuesday.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man walking along the sidewalk. The report said officers engaged in conversation with the man, but does not provide a description of him.

Around 12:46 p.m., while a marked police car approached the scene, the man turned and jumped over the railings and into the river, according to the report.

The report says officers located the male swimming and called for a search and rescue boat, helicopter, and ambulance services but could not locate him.

READ MORE: Watchdog investigates fatal police-involved shooting in Maple Ridge

Mounties notified the IIO after they lost sight of the man.

After reviewing video evidence from the scene, the IIO determined police action did not contribute to the man’s decision to jump off the bridge.

“Footage clearly shows, the male making a conscious decision to jump over the railings in the river,” said the IIO report. “At no time did the police place hands on the male or deploy any use of force.”

The report does not mention if emergency crews are still searching for the man.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study
Next story
Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop a heart breaker late in the third period

Langley-based team suffers a loss on the road in Prince Albert

Don’t tell Ray Barnett it can be done

Langley-based humanitarian pens autobiography, touching on creation of African Children’s Choir

Invention scores Langley student a ticket to Abu Dhabi science fair

Mac Dykeman, 14, hopes to start distributing her new product developed on her family’s farm

VIDEO: A big come-from-behind-win for Langley Rivermen

Team battles back from a four-goal deficit to defeat Chilliwack Chiefs

Alumni return for performance at Langley Community Music School

Gala concert and silent auction raised $3,600 for school’s Legacy Endowment Fund

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

VIDEO: RCMP not at fault for man jumping off Pitt River Bridge, says police watchdog

RCMP responded to a report of man on the wrong side of the railing at the bridge

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

New trial ordered for man convicted of 2014 fatal hit-and-run in Abbotsford

Mario Delellis was previously sentenced for death of Dwayne McCormick

Most Read