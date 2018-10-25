VIDEO: RCMP say two youth stabbed near Lower Mainland convenience store

Surrey RCMP are looking for another youth who is a ‘person of interest’ in the alleged assault

Surrey RCMP say two “youths” have been stabbed in Guildford Thursday (Oct. 25). Police were on scene at the incident which was near a Mac’s convenience store near 108th Avenue and 148th Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say two “youths” have been stabbed in Guildford.

It happened some time before noon on Thursday (Oct. 25). Police believe the assault happened in the parking lot of the Mac’s on 108th Avenue and 148th Street.

“There has been a stabbing,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko. “The reports we received were that two youth were stabbed and taken to hospital with injuries. I don’t know what the condition of those people are.”

Sturko said the investigation is “still in the early stages” and investigators are on scene as of 12:10 p.m.

Sturko noted she couldn’t yet confirm the age or gender of the victims, as investigators hadn’t yet had time to return her inquiry.

More to come..



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter