RCMP on scene at a backyard in Merritt. (Anastasia Cash)

RCMP on scene at a backyard in Merritt. (Anastasia Cash)

VIDEO: RCMP snipers stationed in backyard, aiming at house on Nicola Ave., Merritt

The 1700 block of Nicola Avenue was shut down by Merritt RCMP on Nov. 18

Tactical forces shut down the 1700 block of Nicola Avenue in Merritt and used the backyard of a home to gain access to another residence.

Anastasia Cash, owner of Desert Divas and Dons Medi Spa said, she had to close her home-based business on Nov. 18, after RCMP surrounded a neighbouring house at about 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Flash bangs and snipers in Merritt neighbourhood standoff

Cash said that police stood on a ladder to aim their guns at the window of a nearby home.

video

According to Cash, Mounties left her property around 9 p.m.

The incident comes after police were called to the 2100 block of Priest Avenue on Nov. 15, for what is thought to be a targeted shooting and possibly related to the over 100 rounds of bullets fired in multiple spots around the Nicola Valley.

The RCMP said that the two incidents may be related.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Heavy police presence in Merritt after shots fired

Capital News will update as more information as it becomes available.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MerrittRCMPShootingSpa

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update: Highway 1 closure at Rogers Pass east of Revelstoke is reopened
Next story
3 arrested, charged following multiple shots fired and alleged kidnapping in Merritt

Just Posted

Trudy DeVries recently captured a picture of a beaver frolicking in the waterlogged grass in the backyard of her Langley City townhouse. “This was the first time that I have seen a beaver crossing the yards,” she shared. “They have shown their handy work close by in the Nicomekl Floodplain, but have not been seen at work yet.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Wet backyard appealing to City beaver

Denise Decloux was captivated by the fall colours as they take over Sendall Gardens, a park on 50th Avenue in Langley City. “It’s most definitely a hidden gem – so peaceful and beautiful,” she shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Fall colours blanket Langley City’s Sendall Gardens

People filled the front lawn of the heritage Fort Langley Community Hall to watch the tree lighting ceremony last year. (Langley Advance Times files)
A Langley group is inviting public to a dance night and Christmas celebration

chaplain, pastor Max Dávila, and a Fraser Valley Adventist Academy student holding donations that were brought into the school. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Students spearhead food drive Sunday