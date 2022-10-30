VIDEO: Reported residential structure fire closes 16th Avenue

Township of Langley fire crews were called to a report of a residential structure fire Saturday afternoon in the 23300-block of 16th Avenue.
They arrived around 5 p.m. to find a trailer on fire, deep inside a wooded lot.
Crews blocked off traffic for about an hour while they shuttled water by tanker truck to fight the fire.
As many as six fire vehicles could be seen at the site.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
READ ALSO: VIDEO: Family, dogs escape as South Langley home gutted by fire
READ ALSO: Fire destroys former chicken farm in Langley’s North Otter neighbourhood
Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.