VIDEO: Reported residential structure fire closes 16th Avenue

A Township of Langley firefighter exits the scene of a reported residential structure fire in the 23300-block of 16th Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 29. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Township of Langley fire crews were called to a report of a residential structure fire Saturday afternoon in the 23300-block of 16th Avenue.

They arrived around 5 p.m. to find a trailer on fire, deep inside a wooded lot.

Crews blocked off traffic for about an hour while they shuttled water by tanker truck to fight the fire.

As many as six fire vehicles could be seen at the site.

Multiple fire vehicles were called to the scene of a reported residential structure fire in the 23300-block of 16th Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 29. The road was closed for about an hour. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

fireLangley