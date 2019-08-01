A fight broke out at a Burnaby intersection on July 31, 2019 in apparent road rage that was caught on camera by a nearby witness. (Video screenshot/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

What were you doing at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday? For a number of early-morning commuters in the Lower Mainland, it was watching two men brawl it out at a busy intersection in an apparent case of road rage.

The incident, captured on camera by Jamie Shalay, shows two men fighting at Marine Drive and Boundary Road in Burnaby while stopped at a traffic light. One appears to be driving a black sedan, while the other is driving a white semi-truck.

Shalay’s footage, taken from inside a vehicle nearby, doesn’t show what sparked the fists to fly. However, one of the men can be seen waving some sort of object in his hand – apparently a wrench, according to Shalay.

The pair throw punches, kicks and knee jerks before a third man steps in to try to break them up, but a short chase around the semi-truck ensues. The man is eventually able to get control over the two others and hold them apart. The pair exchange words for another 30 seconds before traffic begins to move. The fight ends with one of the men getting his sedan and driving away.

Black Press Media has reached out to Shalay for more details.

ALSO READ: Man, 33, killed in Vancouver road rage incident identified

ALSO READ: Police looking for witnesses after B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw in attack with metal bar

In his post online, Shalay told other social media users to “get out the popcorn,” in yet another video to circulate online that highlights the tense side of commuting through the congested region.

“How crappy is your life! It’s 6:30 am and your [sic] this angry really! You got some problems!,” Shalay wrote in the video’s description.

Black Press Media has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for comment.

