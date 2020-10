VIDEO: Rolled over truck at Langley roundabout knocks out streetlight

Emergency crews were called to the 7400-block of 232nd Street in Langley on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 after a truck rolled over while navigating a roundabout. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A rolled over truck in Langley had a roundabout blocked for several hours Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 7400-block of 232nd Street, just north of the Trans-Canada Highway, around 9:30 p.m. to find a vacuum pumper truck on its side.

A witness on the scene believes the driver lost control while navigating the roundabout when the truck hit a street lamp and turned on its side.

“The odorous contents of the truck’s reservoir were spilling out on the road,” the witness told the Langley Advance Times.

The driver escaped with minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics, but not taken to hospital, the witness added.

A tow truck was called in to right the truck.

