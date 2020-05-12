VIDEO: Rollover by freeway knocks out power, ties up traffic in rural Langley

Crews were on scene for several hours Tuesday night after an accident sheered off a power pole

A rollover crash in rural Langley tonight brought down and pole and powerlines.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Township of Langley firefighters were called to a crash in the 23200-block of 72nd Avenue, just south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

They arrived to find a pick-up truck had lost control, rolled over, sheared off a power pole, and landed in the ditch at the beginning of the freeway onramp.

Wires were draped across the truck and the driver was trapped inside.

BC Hydro crews arrived quickly, reported one witnesss.

But it took some time to isolate the power and make it safe for responders to attend to the victim.

The driver was seen walking away from the scene with what was believed to be only minor injuries.

The crash shutdown the onramp to freeway, eastbound, for several hours and area resident were without power.

