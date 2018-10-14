VIDEO: Rollover crash in Langley

At least one person suffered serious injuries

One person was sent to hospital in an ambulance after a rollover crash in Langley early Sunday morning. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

One person was sent to hospital in an ambulance after a rollover crash in Langley early Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. Township of Langley crews were called to the 19600 block of Willowbrook Drive to find a BMW sedan on its side in the parking lot of a strip mall.

The vehicle had failed to negotiate a curve in the road destroying a street light control box, plowing through landscaping and coming to rest about 100 metres off the road.

Occupants of the vehicle had extricated themselves from the vehicle by the time first responders arrived.

At least one person appeared to have serious injuries and was loaded into an ambulance and transported to hospital.

Some other occupants suffered what appeared to be minor injuries.

RCMP closed part of Willowbrook Dr and the parking lot for several hours while traffic analysts reconstructed the scene.

— with files from Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.