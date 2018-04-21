Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

VIDEO: Rollover crash in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood

No serious injuries reported in Friday night crash

Just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night, Township of Langley crews responded to a report of a rollover crash where 200 Street curves into 201 Street in Walnut Grove.

The driver of a pickup truck apparently lost control in the bend in the road crashing off the road and through several metres of landscaping before coming to rest on its side near the Chevron gas station.

The occupants of the vehicle exited on their own and were checked by paramedics but remarkably escaped major injury.

Clover Towing attended the scene to bring the vehicle back upright again.

 

