VIDEO: Rural Langley house saved from quick spreading brush fire

Smoke could be seen filling the skies of the Fraser Valley late Sunday afternoon, including over a section of northern Langley where a fast spreading fire threatened a Glen Valley home.

Due in part to the extra dry and hot weather, Township of Langley fire crews received multiple calls just before 6 p.m. about a brush fire quickly passing through brush and fields in the 25400-block of 88th Avenue.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a farm-like vehicle and trailer that lost a tire and was dragged across the ground causing a spark, which caused the fire, the witness reported.

The trailer went into a ditch on the owner’s property, and quickly ignited several spot fires, including a blaze that took down hydro lines and ripped through some farm vehicles and pallets. Another section of flames apparently threatened a nearby residence, requiring firefighters to set up a guard.

A full water tender call-out was requested to help battle the blaze, that too some time for fire crews to fully extinguish.

