VIDEO: Rural Langley house saved from quick spreading brush fire

Dry weather helped fuel a blaze believed started by faulty farm equipment

Smoke could be seen filling the skies of the Fraser Valley late Sunday afternoon, including over a section of northern Langley where a fast spreading fire threatened a Glen Valley home.

Due in part to the extra dry and hot weather, Township of Langley fire crews received multiple calls just before 6 p.m. about a brush fire quickly passing through brush and fields in the 25400-block of 88th Avenue.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a farm-like vehicle and trailer that lost a tire and was dragged across the ground causing a spark, which caused the fire, the witness reported.

The trailer went into a ditch on the owner’s property, and quickly ignited several spot fires, including a blaze that took down hydro lines and ripped through some farm vehicles and pallets. Another section of flames apparently threatened a nearby residence, requiring firefighters to set up a guard.

A full water tender call-out was requested to help battle the blaze, that too some time for fire crews to fully extinguish.

• Stay tuned for more details as they come available

 

Previous story
Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

Just Posted

Langley – revving up for the cause

Two local cancer patients receive a bit of financial aid from a recent Langley charity car show

LETTER: Langley City’s MP defends Liberal pipeline purchase

MP John Aldag defends the federal government purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Langley Xtreme win first provincial gold medal

Team takes U16B BC softball championships

In memory of Tessa Beauchamp

Langley Thunder Senior A lacrosse will wear special Tessa-inspired purple jerseys for WLA finale

VIDEO: GranFondo riders take to the streets of Fort Langley

Annual event draws more than 1,200 participants

VIDEO: Langley kids play Hawaii, again

Milestone year for Langley Ukulele Ensemble as they celebrate quarter century performing in Waikiki

Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

RCMP say a body discovered nearby not one of the missing teens

Police watchdog investigating person’s death after being detained by B.C. RCMP

Hospital staff said the person died early Saturday

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Japanese Canadians call on B.C. to go beyond mere apology for historic racism

The federal government apologized in 1988 for its racism against ‘enemy aliens’

B.C. VIEWS: NDP pushes ahead with Crown forest redistribution

This isn’t the time for a radical Indigenous rights agenda

Two dead in two-vehicle crash between Revelstoke and Golden

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash

Ottawa fights planned class action against RCMP for bullying, intimidation

The current case is more general, applying to employees, including men, who worked for the RCMP

Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’ bill

He said the proper venue for the disagreement is Federal Court

Most Read