VIDEO: Search and Rescue helicopters bring Lougheed Highway evacuees to shelter in Agassiz

(Adam Louis/Observer)
Evacuees from the Lougheed Highway mudslides are rushed to a bus to be taken to a nearby shelter on Monday afternoon. (Adam Louis/Observer)
(Adam Louis/Observer)
(Adam Louis/Observer)
(Adam Louis/Observer)
(Adam Louis/Observer)

Search and Rescue helicopter crews have been running around the clock, rescuing stranded motorists from the Lougheed Highway following a double landslide.

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth estimated up to 100 vehicles were stranded between two landslides between the Seabird Island area and Ruby Creek.

Immediately upon disembarking the helicopter at the Agassiz Fairgrounds, the evacuees were whisked away on transit buses to the nearby Agassiz Agricultural Hall to rest and recover. A number of Agassiz residents have opened up their homes to evacuees and offered to donated food and water to the cause.

Donations are now being accepted at the Ag Hall on Pioneer Avenue. Items being accepted currently are packaged snack foods, juice boxes and fresh individual fruit.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizBreaking NewsfloodingHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley drenched by downpour
Next story
Access to Merritt prohibited, care homes evacuated as flooding continues

Just Posted

Some of the 16 teams and 272 kids who participated in the largest Gil Martin Tournament hosted by Langley Minor Hockey at the Sportsplex over Nov. 11-14. (Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Biggest Gil Martin tournament yet brings 16 teams to Langley

The view from high above Eagle Mountain in Abbotsford on Monday, Nov. 15. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Province shuts down Highway 1 at Abbotsford due to rising flood waters

It disn’t take Andrew Sigalet long to fill a full trash bag during Sunday’s damp Aldergrtove cleanup. He was one of 12 volunteers who turned out despite the heavy rain. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Volunteers carry out Aldergrove cleanup in the pouring rain

Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School Titans are repeat Fraser Valley East soccer champions. (LFMSS)
Langley Titans are Fraser Valley East champions, again