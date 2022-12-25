VIDEO: Seasons greetings one and all

The team at the Aldergrove Star looks forward to serving you in 2023

Publisher Lisa Farquharson shares her best wishes with you for the holidays and beyond. Publisher Lisa Farquharson shares her best wishes with you for the holidays and beyond.

It’s that time of year again, and the team at the Aldergrove Star, led by group publisher Lisa Farquharson, wants to wish everyone a joyous and safe holiday season.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our readers and our advertisers for their support throughout 2022,” said Farquharson.

“From all of us at The Star, we’re wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a healthy and happy New Year.”

.

