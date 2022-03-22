VIDEO: Second fire at same house in one day

A second fire in the same day at the same vacant house in Langley is under investigation.

Fire crews were called out to the two-storey house in the 7100 block of 206th Street at 9:40 a.m. on Monday, March 21, and arrived to find the house fully involved.

About 22 fire fighters fought the blaze.

Langley Township Asst. Fire Chief Dale Steeple said fire investigators would be on scene Tuesday.

It was the second fire at the same location.

Earlier the same day, at 2:39 p.m. multiple crews put out a smouldering fire.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Boarded up Langley house site of Monday afternoon fire call

The house was boarded up with the gas and power turned off.

