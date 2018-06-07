Roads were closed for several hours after a semi-truck rolled over at the 80th Street Connector and Highway 17. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

VIDEO: Two semis righted after separate crashes in Delta

The trucks closed the 80th Street Connector and the Highway 99 southbound on ramp for several hours

Commuters saw some extra traffic Wednesday afternoon, after a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 17 and the 80th Street Connector.

According to Delta police, a semi-truck towing a flatbed trailer had tipped over on its side after making a turn off of Highway 17 onto the connector. Delta police were on the scene just before 5 p.m.

80th Street was closed for two hours as Roadway Towing worked to secure the cargo and right the trailer.

No one was injured in the accident.

That same day, another semi-truck had tipped over on the southbound Highway 99 on ramp off Highway 91.

The ramp was closed from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. as workers cleared the vehicle.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
