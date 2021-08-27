VIDEO: Seniors housing development breaks ground near Langley hospital

Ground breaking on hospital foundation seniors housing project was in Murrayville on Aug. 24, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times) Ground breaking on hospital foundation seniors housing project in Murrayville on Aug. 24, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times) Vivian Smith, former executive director of the Langley Hospital Foundation, who is now involved with the development, marks the ground breaking on the seniors housing project in Murrayville on Aug. 24, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times) Launi Skinner, CEO of First West Credit Union, addresses the crowd ahead of the ground breaking on the seniors housing project in Murrayville on Aug. 24, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times) Michael Leggatt, chair of the Langley Hospital Foundation, addressed the crowd ahead of the ground breaking on the seniors housing project in Murrayville on Aug. 24, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times) Michael Leggatt, chair of the Langley Hospital Foundation, addressed the crowd ahead of the ground breaking on the seniors housing project in Murrayville on Aug. 24, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times) Ground breaking of hospital foundation seniors housing project in Murrayville on Aug. 24, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Langley will soon seen a new seniors housing complex near the hospital, as crews officially broke ground on the six-storey development.

Community partners gathered on the lot located at 5068 221A St. Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of the 148-unit project, slated to be complete by summer 2023.

“Our dream has been to build a facility for seniors that will generate revenue for the foundation for the future, to serve the community and to provide great healthcare, as we always have,” said Peter Fassbender, a foundation board member and chair of the limited partnership who is behind the project.

The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation (LMHF) has owned the undeveloped lot since 1985, according to Vivian Smith, former executive director of the foundation who is now involved with the development. She called the project a sustainable stream of revenue for the foundation, rather than sitting in the pockets of owners.

About 30 per cent of the units will be affordable rental housing, as defined by BC Housing. The units will be a mix of one-, two- or three bedrooms.

The lot was sold to a limited partnership, Murrayville Rental Housing Limited Partnership, in late 2020.

With the sale of the land the foundation is no longer responsible for the operation, development or financing of the project, but retains the land title and is the sole beneficiary of the project profits.

News of the ground breaking was celebrated by other local organizations as well.

Paul Crump, president of the Langley Seniors in Action and board member of Langley Meals on Wheels, addressed the crowd ahead of the Tuesday morning ceremony, challenging “others in the community to do what the hospital foundation is doing.”

“Seniors in our community want to belong to something, and I think this wonderful project is going to do that,” he said. “It will also provide those seniors, whether they are low income or otherwise, to develop a community, be a part of something.”

The development is financially supported by Envision Financial.

“This project is in Langley, which is really in our background, as we recently built on 200th [Street] what we call our head office… so we have a great pride and relationship to be in this particular community,” said Launi Skinner, CEO of First West Credit Union.

A proposal for the project was first brought forward to Township council in November 2020.