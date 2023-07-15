VIDEO: Seniors rental complex that benefits Langley’s hospital officially open

Randy Terrace, on the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation advisory committee, and Gwen Clark, both of Henderson Funeral Home, were invited to the official opening and were impressed with the outdoor nature areas. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The first resident of the new seniors rental complex created through the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation moves in Friday, June 7.

Those who had a hand in the unique complex gathered the day before for a grand opening of Aspire, the 148-unit rental complex for those 55 and older at 5068 221A St.

“Everyone involved in this project saw the vision. This is more than a rental building. They were invested in making a home for seniors,” said Heather Scott, executive director of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The first tenant moves into one of eight larger suites with two bedrooms and a den at 1,131 square feet. It rents for $2,700, the highest rent in the new building located across the street from Langley Memorial Hospital.

The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation was given the land back in 1985 and around 2015 had experts look at the options for its use. The suggestion was to sell it for condos.

Instead the foundation decided it would construct seniors rental housing to help fill a gap in the market. The project was handled by a volunteer board of the Murrayville Rental Housing Limited Partnership with the groundbreaking in August 2021. Property management is handled by NAI Goddard & Smith, the Langley-based property management firm with many rental and strata sites under its oversight.

Aspire includes below-market units, so 42 of the apartments are classed as affordable. The units are about 570 square feet and go for $1,450.

There’s also units that can be modified for varying levels of mobility and accessibility. A 912 square foot adaptable unit rents for $2,150.

The complex includes underground parking, a games room, and an amenities room with a kitchenette, pool table and shuffleboard table.

Each unit is ready for high tech items, such as smart TVs and internet. While Telus was involved in the construction, residents can choose which internet provider they use.

Tenants also make their own arrangements for such things as care aides, in-home care, and meal delivery.

The project, built by Ventana Construction Vancouver, sits on Hospital Hill and features full height windows in the units, providing not only lots of natural light, but also nice views of the region. They also have outside balconies and there is a rooftop patio. In the crook of the L-shaped building is a large area of greenspace where many tall, older trees were preserved. The site is wheelchair and walker friendly, and links in with the trails and paths of the surrounding community.

Michael Legatt was on the foundation board when it started this project, and is the current board chair. He is pleased to see it come to fruition. He has his favourite parts that he thinks makes it special.

“There’s a few things that I really like about this building. The first one is the green space, being able to preserve as much green space as possible and to contribute to the walkable nature of this community through the design elements, I think, is a really fantastic outcome,” he said.

He said he likes that the housing is for those 55 and older.

“Making sure that we’re bringing housing specific to that community is important and also 30 per cent of the units in this building are affordable, which is another huge benefit to this community,” he said.

Legatt is also pleased this building diversifies revenue sources for the foundation while providing housing for an under-recognized segment of society. The foundation supports not only the hospital but also now select community partners, such as Foundry, a facility for youth.

“As much as the profit from this community is going to benefit health care in our community, this building itself brings more. It brings housing for 55-plus. It brings the affordable component,” he said.

Allison Gaskell is the on-site property manager. She expects the outdoor rooftop patio to be a hub of activity.

“So this is a beautiful patio that we hope everybody uses as a community. We’re going to be having some barbecues that people can come and use any time they want. We’ve got great planters up here, and I’m really hoping that people will kind of come up and do some community planting up here too, vegetables, flowers, whatever they choose,” she said.

The foundation retains ownership of the land and the rental proceeds become a source of funding for the foundation in perpetuity. The foundation has its offices on the main floor of Aspire.

Scott said local health care faces challenges in the future.

“Aspire will help us meet those challenges head on. With additional revenue sources, the foundation will be ready to build design for the future of medicine and meet the needs of our growing population in Langley, improvements that will provide Langley residents the health care services they deserve,” Scott said.

Terra Scheer, of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, checked out the balcony view during tours. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation executive director Heather Scott spoke at the building’s grand opening July 6, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Rhonda McFetridge, with the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, checked out the folding seat in the wheel-in shower in one unit. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)