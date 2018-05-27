VIDEO: Shooting incident in Langley Township

Police respond to report of shots fired, find bullet hole in garage door

Police at the scene of shooting incident in Langley Township. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Service

Police are investigating an early morning shooting incident in Langley Township.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Langley RCMP responded to the 8700 block of 215B St in the Walnut Grove area of the Township for reports of shots fired.

They located a home on the corner of 215B Street and 87A Ave with at least one bullet hole in the garage door.

Langley RCMP as well as the Integrated Forensic Investigation Section were on scene Sunday processing the crime scene both inside and outside the home.

The house appears to have multiple security cameras around the exterior.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Photos and video by Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services