VIDEO: Abbotsford International Airshow kids’ news conference

Highlights from the second annual event

Youngsters got the chance to ask airshow performers questions at the second annual Abbotsford International Airshow kids press conference on Friday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

What happens when you have to pee?

Are you a better pilot than Tom Cruise?

How do you keep track of the buttons in the cockpit?

These and many other pertinent questions were posed by a collection of young “reporters” at the second annual Abbotsford International Airshow kids press conference on Friday morning.

Ten kids from around the Fraser Valley and the Lower Mainland entered a contest to participate in the event, and get the opportunity to ask anything they want to a panel of airshow performers.

Live footage from the event:

Slideshow by: John Morrow/Abbotsford News