VIDEO: Snow blankets Langley and Aldergrove

Langley residents arose Monday morning to find snow blanketing the Lower Mainland.

The snowfall caused several power outages, and forced several Langley schools to start late.

BC Hydro reported at least 3,700 customers in Langley and Aldergrove were affected when a tree fell across a power line, cutting power to an area north of 18th Ave., east of 240th St., west of Mt. Lehman Rd., and south of 56th Ave.

The school district issued a power outage alert for North Otter Elementary, Coghlan Fundamental Elementary and Parkside Centennial Elementary.

READ ALSO: Snow covers Lower Mainland overnight causing slew of power outages

Environment Canada’s forecast is for snow changing to periods of rain by the afternoon.

Snowfall amount expected to total 5 cm.

Tonight, expect periods of drizzle, with temperature steady near plus 3.

READ ALSO: Fort Langley’s historic CN station gets tidied up for Christmas

