VIDEO: Snow blankets Langley and Aldergrove

For Langley City resident Farah Alrubaye and daughter Dayana, 2, the Monday Dec. 6 weather was an opportunity to play in the snow at Douglas Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley City crews were clearing sidewalks Monday, Dec. 6 weather after snow blanketed the region. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Advance Times reader Melissa Carlson took this picture of the snow in Glen Valley on Monday, Dec. 6. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Langley City trucks were clearing roads Monday, Dec. 6 after snow blanketed the region. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley residents arose Monday morning to find snow blanketing the Lower Mainland.

The snowfall caused several power outages, and forced several Langley schools to start late.

We're aware of an outage affecting 3,700 customers in #Abbotsford and #Langley. Crews will be assigned to the outage and will share updates here: https://t.co/JThHKQdIvx pic.twitter.com/P6hxBVDGAs — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 6, 2021

BC Hydro reported at least 3,700 customers in Langley and Aldergrove were affected when a tree fell across a power line, cutting power to an area north of 18th Ave., east of 240th St., west of Mt. Lehman Rd., and south of 56th Ave.

Power Outage Alert at the following schools:

North Otter Elementary

Coghlan Fundamental Elementary

Parkside Centennial Elementary

Please take note of a late start for all students attending the schools above – 9:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/TBKTzZPcog — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) December 6, 2021

The school district issued a power outage alert for North Otter Elementary, Coghlan Fundamental Elementary and Parkside Centennial Elementary.

Environment Canada’s forecast is for snow changing to periods of rain by the afternoon.

Snowfall amount expected to total 5 cm.

Tonight, expect periods of drizzle, with temperature steady near plus 3.

