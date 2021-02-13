VIDEO: Snow blankets Langley and Lower Mainland

Snow blanketed Langley and surrounding areas Saturday morning, requiring residents to bring out their snow shovels, while municipal crews fired up their snowplows.

An Emergency Weather Response is in effect, with the City and Township reporting there were several available beds for homeless people seeking refuge from the cold at at the Gateway of Hope shelter operated by the Salvation Army.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, warning pacific moisture in an approaching frontal system was mixing with the arctic front along Vancouver Island.

It forecast 5 to 10 centimeters of snow would fall by late afternoon.

The warning advised drivers to prepare for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

There was a 40 per cent chance of snow on Sunday morning, but it will start with certainty near noon with 2 to 4 centimeters, and continue through the night. Steady winds will continue from the previous day, with windchill values at -6 degrees.

Snow blanketed Langley Saturday, Feb. 13 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

