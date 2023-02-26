VIDEO: Snow blankets Langley

Langley residents were digging out Sunday morning (Feb. 26) after a heavy snow fall overnight. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley residents were digging out Sunday morning (Feb. 26) after a heavy snow fall overnight. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley residents were digging out Sunday morning (Feb. 26) after a heavy snow fall overnight. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley residents were digging out Sunday morning (Feb. 26) after a heavy snow fall overnight that cut power to an estimated 1,400 BC Hydro customers in the community.

Crews are on site working to restore power to multiple outages near #LangleyBC affecting 1,400 customers. They expect to have power back in some areas by 12:15 p.m. and will continue to share updates as available on our mobile site: https://t.co/5x98UKeHwy pic.twitter.com/zpaNPAQo43 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 26, 2023

Environment Canada says the late-season storm dumped 8 to 30 cm of snow across the region.

In Langley, 15 to 20 cm fell.

Environment Canada was reporting a risk of hail this afternoon and forecasting a high of plus 4.

It’s warning residents to prepare for quickly changing, and worsening, travel conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Thousands of BC Hydro customers were left without power, with more than 20,000 affected in the Lower Mainland/Sunshine Coast region and more than 4,000 on northern Vancouver Island.

