VIDEO: Snow blankets Langley

Langley residents were digging out Sunday morning (Feb. 26) after a heavy snow fall overnight that cut power to an estimated 1,400 BC Hydro customers in the community.

Environment Canada says the late-season storm dumped 8 to 30 cm of snow across the region.

In Langley, 15 to 20 cm fell.

Environment Canada was reporting a risk of hail this afternoon and forecasting a high of plus 4.

It’s warning residents to prepare for quickly changing, and worsening, travel conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Thousands of BC Hydro customers were left without power, with more than 20,000 affected in the Lower Mainland/Sunshine Coast region and more than 4,000 on northern Vancouver Island.

Langley residents were digging out Sunday morning (Feb. 26) after a heavy snow fall overnight. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
