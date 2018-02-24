Trevor Jones clears the sidewalk on Fraser Highway Saturday morning following a big snowfall. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Snow Day in the Langleys

Digging out after heavy snowfall

Trevor Jones was clearing the sidewalk on Fraser Highway in downtown Langley City early Saturday morning, methodically scraping away the several centimetres of snow that had landed overnight.

“It’s a busy night for us,” said Jones, who works for B and C Commercial Snow Clearing.

Throughout the Langleys, snowed-in businesses and residents were digging out.

READ MORE: 10-20 cm of snow expected

Township of Langley crews worked around the clock to clear local roads in the wake of the heavy snow, operations manager Brian Edey said, with all 22 of the Township’s trucks on the road.

City of Langley director of engineering Rick Bomhof says the municipality had a full stockpile of salt at the works yard and could get more in if needed.

READ MORE: Langley work crews prep for significant dump of snow

The Environment Canada forecast was calling for a cloudy day, with rain beginning early this evening and ending before morning. There is a chance of wet snow over higher terrain.

There will be wind, south at 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 70 near midnight.

Low will remain above freezing, at plus 3.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

 

Fraser Highway. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Langley was well-covered by a heavy overnight snowfall. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

One of two tractors clearing the parking lot Saturday morning at the Otter Co-op following the snowfall. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

