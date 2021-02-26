Mom Res laid her first egg at 4:02 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2021 at the Surrey Bald Eagle Reserve. (Hancock Wildlife Foundation/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Mom Res laid her first egg at 4:02 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2021 at the Surrey Bald Eagle Reserve. (Hancock Wildlife Foundation/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: South Surrey bald eagle preserve welcomes first egg, marks nesting season

Second egg is expected Saturday afternoon and the babies will hatch in April

The latest snowstorm may have caused a disruption to some humans, but it didn’t stop a bald eagle on a South Surrey preserve from laying its first egg on Wednesday.

With a dusting of snow lining the nest, dad Sur and mom Res welcomed their first egg at 4:02 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Surrey Bald Eagle Reserve, a conservation project lead by the Hancock Wildlife Foundation.

READ MORE: Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

“I sure hope she sits tight to keep this first egg warm,” said David Hancock, biologist and founder of the non-profit.

Hancock began studying bald eagles in the mid 1950s on southern Vancouver Island, later expanding to the Gulf Islands, Barkley Sound and parts of the Great Bear Rain Forest of central British Columbia.

More recently, Hancock and his team have been monitoring the nesting and wintering populations of eagles in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Fraser Valley regions, including 20 nests in Langley.

Unfortunately the Langley nests are not set up to provide a live video feed, and Hancock is actively looking for a sponsor to adopt a nest.

However, live streams are provided at five other nests, Delta, White Rock, South Surrey, Harrison Mills and French Creek on Vancouver Island.

Hancock expects Res’s second egg to arrive Saturday afternoon, and the public can view her laying the egg live on the foundation’s online stream at hancockwildlife.org/surrey-reserve-cams.

Most hatchlings in this area arrive in April.

“With the Fraser Valley still hosting a large number of high tundra and boreal forest nesting eagles of northern Canada that winter in our valley, many eagles are visible to our valley residents,” Hancock noted. “The two or possibly three eggs will take 36 or 37 days to hatch, so we should have a young eaglet April 1 – my birthday!”

READ MORE: Thousands of eagles to return to Fraser Valley

Last year Res laid the pair’s first egg on Feb. 27.

“This is its third year of producing young at this artificial site – two each year so far,” Hancock noted. “Quite rewarding to have these eagles nesting in a condo development.”

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

birdsSurrey Eagles

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw
Next story
300-kilogram sea lion muscled up from B.C. beach in rescue attempt

Just Posted

Nesting season is marked after South Surrey preserve pair welcome first egg on Feb. 24, 2021. (Hancock Wildlife Foundation)
VIDEO: South Surrey bald eagle preserve welcomes first egg, marks nesting season

Second egg is expected Saturday afternoon and the babies will hatch in April

A model of the planned Salishan Place centre was displayed at a Fort public information session in 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
$711,000 tourism grant goes to Langley arts and culture centre

Salishan Place by the River is a planned community hub with many amenities and uses

Cyclists checked out the 216th interchange crossing the night before it opened to motor vehicles in early September, 2020. The overpass has separated bike lanes for riders. (Mitchell Nurse/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley overpass wins cycling infrastructure award

HUB Cycling handed out the award to the Township and province recently

A retail cannabis outlet in Aldergrove got its final rezoning approval on Feb. 22. (Black Press Media File)
Aldergrove cannabis shop gets rezoning approval – barely

Council voted twice after narrowly defeating the project the first time

Aldergrove Regional Park will be home to a child-friendly nature gnome tour in March. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove Regional Park home to gnome-guided tours for children

Families can sign up for nature-themed events happening throughout spring break in March

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after talking about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID: 589 new cases in B.C., and 7 new deaths

No new outbreaks being reported Feb. 26

Staff from the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, passersby, RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue carried a sick 300-kilogram steller sea lion up the steep bluff at Invermere Beach in north Nanaimo in an attempt to save the animal’s life Thursday. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Rescue Centre)
300-kilogram sea lion muscled up from B.C. beach in rescue attempt

Animal dies despite efforts of Nanaimo marine mammal rescue team, emergency personnel and bystanders

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How big is B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit? We’ll find out April 20

More borrowing expected as pandemic enters second year

Passengers aboard Komagata Maru in Vancouver’s Burrard Inlet, 1914 - Library and Archives Canada image
Abbotsford council is asked to rename street in memory of Komagata Maru victims

Most of 376 the passengers aboard ship were denied entry into Canada in 1914

The first of 11 Dash 8 Q400 aircraft's have arrived in Abbotsford. Conair Group Inc. will soon transform them into firefighting airtankers. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Conair begins airtanker transformation

Aerial firefighting company creating Q400AT airtanker in advance of local forest fire season

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Framed photos of Travis Selje and other items fill the top of a dresser in his bedroom. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Crown says defence case epilepsy caused fatal Surrey crash fails on balance of probabilities

‘She very clearly had some form of control over that vehicle,’ Crown argues

Most Read