VIDEO: South Surrey single mother overwhelmed by home renovation gift

Rachelle Seidel collapses to the ground after seeing her renovated home Sunday evening. (Aaron Hinks photo)
LifeApp human resources director Teresa Penner shows Rachelle Seidel her newly renovated home Sunday evening. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Rachelle Seidel walks into her newly renovated home for the first time with her children Sunday evening. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Rachelle Seidel jumps on her new couch for the first time. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Rachelle Seidel wipes away a tear while being comforted by her daughter and LifeApp human resources director Teresa Penner. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Rachelle Seidel receives a hug from her two friends Grace Ma (left), and Naomi Kragh. (Aaron Hinks photo)

About 40 volunteers lined a stretch of 17A Avenue in South Surrey Sunday evening, anticipating the arrival of Rachelle Seidel.

Seidel, a single mother of three who has led a “brutal life,” according to one of her lifelong friends, was expected to arrive any minute.

Exhausted, excited and emotional, the volunteers had just spent the last seven days renovating Seidel’s rented home. The team is part of the LifeApp charity, a Langley-based organization that co-ordinates home makeovers for people who need it the most.

Some of the volunteers took a week off work to help with the project, others logged 15-hour days, and some still had crusty paint splattered through their hair at the reveal. The undertaking was massive and the timeline was tight.

Seidel arrived and walked down the centre of the street with her children at her side. The volunteers cheered and clapped as she got closer to the house. She stopped in front of her home, but her view was obstructed by a cargo van.

On the count of three, the volunteers shouted, “Move that truck!”

As she got her first glimpse of the house, Seidel immediately fell to the ground in the middle of the street, overwhelmed with emotion. Her young children, friends, and project leaders rushed in to console her.

With a little help, she eventually got to her feet and rested her forehead on the shoulder of Naomi Kragh, one of her lifelong friends.

“You’re OK. You’re going to be just fine. All of these people love you so much,” Kragh said with her arms wrapped around Seidel.

After gathering herself, Seidel walked up to the house, not knowing what to expect. Seven days earlier, the home was battered, cluttered, and falling apart.

“Oh my god!” Seidel screamed as she entered the garage, which had been turned into a workout space.

She moved to the main part of the house, which is an open-concept, connecting the dining room, kitchen and living room.

With her hands over her mouth, she stood in silence for a few seconds, her eyes darting around the room.

“Wow, this is insane…. Oh my lord… I’m going to have a panic attack,” she said, clutching her chest.

She entered the living room and saw her new TV, fireplace, and couch.

“It’s a sectional!” she yelled, before jumping onto the couch. “I love sectionals.”

Every room, as well as the outside of the house, was renovated. After the tour, Seidel met the volunteers in her backyard.

“I’m shocked, I’m happy, I’m nervous, I’m excited, I’m scared – that’s why my arms are crossed, I don’t know what to do – I’m back home again, which is really exciting,” Seidel said.

While Seidel says she doesn’t deserve such a gift, the people who love her, and know the challenges she’s faced, disagree.

“She’s the kind of person who runs around like crazy doing everything for everyone else,” Kragh said prior to Seidel seeing the renovation.

“And I’m like… it’s your time. If anyone deserves it, it’s you. She’s just had a brutal life. She’s had brutal circumstance, thing after thing after thing. She just deserves a break.”

SEE ALSO: A big ‘wow’ as Langley City couple sees how Acts Of Kindness renovated their home

The day after the home reveal, Seidel explained that her rocky road resulted in her moving seven times in three months, between friends’ houses and transition homes. Her challenge has been amplified with the raising of her three children, who have complex special needs.

“This whole process has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. It really has been… It was one of the hardest things, and then having to put these kids above me. You’re supposed to put yourself first, but in this case, these kids don’t have a home right now. They don’t know where they’re going to be… It was complicated,” Seidel said of her experience.

Teresa Penner, the woman behind LifeApp, said Seidel was selected to be recipient of the project because “she was drowning and needed help.”

In addition to the renovation, Penner said LifeApp is providing long-term life-skills support after the project.

Every dollar donated to LifeApp goes back into the Langley and Surrey community. Significant donors of this most recent project include The Passionate Home, Benjamin Moore and Urban Presentations.

Learn more about the organization at https://www.lifeapp.ca/

Home ImprovementRenovationsSurrey

Previous story
Police watchdog called after man shot, seriously injured in Prince George
Next story
Solidarity builds for Indigenous claims over Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

A vehicle fire at 248th Street in Langley on Tuesday, June 1, 2020 is causing a significant delays eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway. (Drive BC)
TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire blocking Highway 1 eastbound lanes in Langley

The left lane has re-opened to traffic, two others remain closed

Chalk art could land an Aldergrove family a free bouncy castle. (Special to The Star)
An Aldergrove-themed chalk drawing could land a local family a free bouncy castle

Victoria Mejia is hosting a contest she hopes will gets kids outside and raise community spirit

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Some have medical reasons for not wearing a mask

Langley reader says local business overstepped, discriminating against consumer

Seen in this 2018 photo, Purple Martin birds had just begun to nest in a handmade habitat in the Fraser River in Langley. The photo was taken before an errant log boom destroyed the piling and left at least four nesting pairs homeless. (Lisa Dreves/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Errant log boom blamed for destroying bird habitat in Langley

It took years for rare purple martins to move into the wooden nesting boxes, now they’re gone

Bill Macrae loaded up a vehicle on Friday, May 28, with the latest monthly contributions to the Langley Sources Food Bank by residents of Churchill Park in Walnut Grove. (Carol Gilchrist/special to Langley Advance Times)
System of monthly donations to Sources Langley Food Bank set up in Walnut Grove

Residents of housing complex make regular contributions

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Clarence (Kat) Pennier during an Aevitas waste recycling plant protest by the Fraser River on Dec. 17, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Sto:lo elder opens up about children found at residential school site in Kamloops

‘People suspected things like this happened, but there was never proof of it’

Mounties say they busted an identical set of twins driving impaired a morning roadblock May 29 (Burnaby RCMP)
1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving impaired

‘Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be,’ says Cpl. Mike Kalanj about a May 29 incident in Burnaby

Trina Hunt’s remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is now offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to a charges. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)
Family of homicide victim Trina Hunt offering $50,000 reward

Hunt was originally missing and later her body was found near Hope

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Blueberry harvest in the Fraser Valley relies mainly on older Indo-Canadian workers provided through labour brokers. (Maple Ridge News)
B.C. ‘moving very cautiously’ on minimum wage for farm workers

Most workers support piece-rate pay for picking, survey says

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, leaves provincial court in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. suing COVID rule-breaker for money seized at makeshift penthouse nightclub

Civil claim alleges $8K found by police in Mohammad Movassaghi’s suite should be considered proceeds of crime

(File photo)
B.C. senior calls driving exams for seniors aged 80 and up ‘unfair’

Protest being planned for when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted

An onlooker stands at the foot of the B.C. legislature steps, where numerous shoes, stuffed animals and candles paid homage to 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found buried at the site of a residential school in Kamloops. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Legislative Assembly apologizes for removing memorial for the unmarked 215

Shoes, stuffies, candles taken from legislative steps after vigil for children in unmarked graves

Most Read