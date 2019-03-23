VIDEO: Stolen Bentley seen driving wrong way in viral video has been recovered

A proud Raymond Campbell at the wheel of his Bentley. It was stolen from his Langley home, then appeared in a frightening video, driving the wrong way down the Coquihalla highway before it was recovered. Photo courtesy Raymond Campbell

A stolen Bentley that was seen heading the wrong way on the Coquihalla highway has been recovered.

Owner Raymond Campbell said it was found abandoned on a dirt road near Summerland.

“RCMP have it,” Campbell said.

Police have told him it will go through forensic tests Monday and Tuesday before it can be returned.

Campbell, a Langley resident, said the frustration of having his car stolen from his home earlier in the week turned into something altogether different when he saw the dash cam video, showing the car speeding in the wrong direction on the Coquihalla.

“It went from being a stolen car to my vehicle being used as a possible weapon,” Campbell told The Langley Advance Times.

“He was probably doing 100 miles an hour.”

Posted online, the video has racked up over 57,000 views on YouTube.

Campbell said one witness saw a male driving the Bentley with a female passenger and they were drinking alcohol.

Journals were found in the vehicle with the name “Rhonda” written on it, Campbell has been told.

“Now we need to figure out who Rhonda is,” Campbell said, “assuming she is in that area also.’

