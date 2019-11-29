VIDEO: Stolen fire truck sparks police pursuit in Winnipeg, suspect arrested

Investigators say the fire truck was parked after responding to a medical call when it was taken

Police in Winnipeg zapped a man with a stun gun and took him into custody after a suspect stole a fire truck and took it for a joyride through downtown.

Investigators say the fire truck was parked after responding to a medical call when it was taken.

Const. Rob Carver says police were called by an off-duty firefighter who noticed the long, red fire truck being driven with it’s lights flashing by a man in civilian clothing.

Police cruisers pursued the fire truck through the city as it drove into a park, crashed into another vehicle and into a utility pole.

Officers used two spike belts and the fire truck finally stopped underneath a bridge after its front tires were deflated, one nearly falling off.

Carver says he has never seen anything like it before and he’s thankful no one was injured.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. woman describes state-of-the-art Parkinson’s treatment as ‘miraculous’
Next story
Toronto man sues Airbnb after being shot at party house booked through platform

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-1 away game to Tri-City Americans

Loss follows back-to-back overtime wins

VIDEO: Langley shelter adoption event finds homes for more than two dozen animals

“A big hit’

VIDEO: Fort Langley Christmas tree lighting an emotional experience for volunteer

‘It brought a tear to my eye’ to see children cheering for Santa

Langley Christian headed for semi-finals in high school volleyball championships

They’re contesting for a spot in the finals Friday afternoon

Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: Nov. 29, 2019 edition

Arts Calendar does not include most Christmas events. Look for the Christmas Fun calendar

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Fraser Valley could see snow on the ground this weekend

Up to four centimetres could fall by Monday morning

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Most Read