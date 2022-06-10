Summerfest and the West Coast Women’s Show take over Abbotsford’s Tradex starting today (Friday). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Summerfest, West Coast Women’s Show opening in Abbotsford today

Dual event spectacular takes over Tradex from Friday to Sunday

In a few short hours, the West Coast Women’s Show and the Summerfest Country Music Festival take over Abbotsford’s Tradex.

Organizers and exhibitors were working hard yesterday to get both shows set up and the Abbotsford News stopped by to look at how both shows were taking shape.

The WCWS opens at 1 p.m. today (Friday) and runs until 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., while Sunday runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are more than 250 vendors at the WCWS with everything from cosmetics to clothing to food and so much more available.

This year also marks the first time that admission to the WCWS also gives you access to the inaugural Summerfest Country Music Festival. Show organizers recently decided that the festival will be moved indoors and it has moved to Hall B.

Summerfest features Nearly Neil and Aaron Goodvin on Friday, Ryan McAllister, The Promised, Chris Buck and Aaron Pritchett on Saturday (June 11) and Kristin Carter, Redwoods, The Heels and Nikita Afonso on Sunday.

Tickets for Summerfest also allow entry into the 20th edition of the WCWS, which will also be running for most of the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Show themes for 2022 include: beauty, health and wellness, fashion and style, world of taste, home and garden, travel and the artisans marketplace.

For more information on the events, visit westcoastwomen.net or summerfestcountry.com.

