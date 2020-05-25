Staff from Zion Park Manor came to Langley City to stage a demonstration of support for their counterparts at the Langley Lodge facility on Monday, May 25th. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Surrey care workers hold demonstration of solidarity with Langley Lodge

‘We thought we would come out and show them some support and cheer them on’

More than 30 people banged pots, blew horns and sang along to “stand by me” and “you’ve got a friend” in the parking lot of the Langley Lodge long term care home Monday afternoon (May 25th).

It was a demonstration of solidarity with the Langley facility by colleagues at the Zion Park Manor long term care home in Cloverdale, along with a few Langley residents.

“We thought we would come out and show them some support and cheer them on,” Zion director of care Michelle Whitehouse told the Langley Advance Times.

Langley Lodge director of care Lisa Samms-Maxwell confessed the demonstration brought her close to tears.

“We really needed the boost,” Samms-Maxwell told Whitehouse.

“I am so grateful.”

Whitehouse said staff at the Surrey facility wanted to show support to staff, residents and family members at Langley Lodge, which has been hit by a major outbreak that has claimed 20 lives.

“”We can’t imagine the loss you’re feeling,” Whitehouse told Samms-Maxwell.

Zion registered nurse Julie Bergen said the demonstration was a response to the “grief and sorrow surrounding the COVID outbreak at Langley Lodge [which] has greatly impacted myself, and my coworkers.

“We are all in this together, and need to lift each other up with love,” Bergen commented.

“We want them to know that we understand how hard it is to work through this time, and how the death of so many residents greatly affects the staff who care deeply about them.”

READ MORE: 20 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

As of Monday, 20 residents have died in the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the Langley seniors care home.

There were two new cases, four active cases among residents, and 19 recoveries among the residents, according to an update posted on the Lodge’s website.

In addition, there have been nine cases among staff members, including two Fraser Health workers sent into the facility to help. There have been more than 50 cases total linked to the Lodge.

READS ALSO: Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Recovery means that a person has had no symptoms and it has been at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms.

Langley Lodge said this current outbreak continues to be contained to the second and third floors, with all residents confined to their rooms and receiving tray meal service.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gathering limits make it a ‘great time to be building a pipeline:’ Alberta minister
Next story
UPDATE: Missing North Delta senior found dead after 10 days

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey care workers hold demonstration of solidarity with Langley Lodge

‘We thought we would come out and show them some support and cheer them on’

UPDATE: One person dead, two in critical condition after Highway 1 collision in Langley

A man and woman were taken to hospital in critical condition

20 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

There were two new cases detected, according to the Lodge’s update

Local investors win lawsuit against Murrayville House builder

Two companies have been ordered to pay $275,000 in damages

$2,000 reward for info on suburban trap after raccoon dies

Animal rights groups say there was no need for the trap

Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Four people have died due to the virus in the past 48 hours

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Kelowna man charged with harming a hamster

The 20-year-old Kelowna man faces several animal cruelty charges

High tech fish transport system set up to ‘whoosh’ salmon past Big Bar landslide

Fish will spend roughly 20 seconds inside the system, moving at roughly 20 metres per second

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Snowbirds jets will not be leaving Kamloops, just yet

The Snowbirds have been in Kamloops since May 17 when a plane crashed killing Capt. Jennifer Casey

COVID-19 checkpoints ‘up to them,’ Bonnie Henry says of remote B.C. villages

Support local tourism economy, but only if you’re invited in

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Most Read