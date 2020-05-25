VIDEO: Surrey care workers hold demonstration of solidarity with Langley Lodge

‘We thought we would come out and show them some support and cheer them on’

Staff from Zion Park Manor came to Langley City to stage a demonstration of support for their counterparts at the Langley Lodge facility on Monday, May 25th. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

More than 30 people banged pots, blew horns and sang along to “stand by me” and “you’ve got a friend” in the parking lot of the Langley Lodge long term care home Monday afternoon (May 25th).

It was a demonstration of solidarity with the Langley facility by colleagues at the Zion Park Manor long term care home in Cloverdale, along with a few Langley residents.

“We thought we would come out and show them some support and cheer them on,” Zion director of care Michelle Whitehouse told the Langley Advance Times.

Langley Lodge director of care Lisa Samms-Maxwell confessed the demonstration brought her close to tears.

“We really needed the boost,” Samms-Maxwell told Whitehouse.

“I am so grateful.”

Whitehouse said staff at the Surrey facility wanted to show support to staff, residents and family members at Langley Lodge, which has been hit by a major outbreak that has claimed 20 lives.

“”We can’t imagine the loss you’re feeling,” Whitehouse told Samms-Maxwell.

Zion registered nurse Julie Bergen said the demonstration was a response to the “grief and sorrow surrounding the COVID outbreak at Langley Lodge [which] has greatly impacted myself, and my coworkers.

“We are all in this together, and need to lift each other up with love,” Bergen commented.

“We want them to know that we understand how hard it is to work through this time, and how the death of so many residents greatly affects the staff who care deeply about them.”

As of Monday, 20 residents have died in the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the Langley seniors care home.

There were two new cases, four active cases among residents, and 19 recoveries among the residents, according to an update posted on the Lodge’s website.

In addition, there have been nine cases among staff members, including two Fraser Health workers sent into the facility to help. There have been more than 50 cases total linked to the Lodge.

Recovery means that a person has had no symptoms and it has been at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms.

Langley Lodge said this current outbreak continues to be contained to the second and third floors, with all residents confined to their rooms and receiving tray meal service.



