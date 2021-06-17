Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (Screenshot from Sebastian Sajda YouTube video)

VIDEO: Surrey mayor unceremoniously cuts off 22 speakers during public hearing

Speakers plead with Doug McCallum not to be disconnected but mayor reminds them to stay on topic

  • Jun. 17, 2021 11:38 a.m.
A video showing 22 speakers being disconnected during Monday night’s council public hearing in Surrey is making the rounds on social media.

The five-minute video, edited and posted to YouTube by Sebastian Sajda, shows Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum telling the city clerk to hang up on the speakers, 12 of whom called for his resignation. Some speakers seemed to be reading from the same script.

OUR VIEW: Surrey public hearing theatrics juvenile

The video also shows the mayor repeatedly reminding the speakers to stay respectful and stay on topic to avoid being cutoff.

Ironically, Surrey city council endorsed a Public Engagement Strategy and Toolkit later in the evening.

