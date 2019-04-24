Police engaged in ‘sudden death investigation’ in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigating after ‘sudden death’ of man found with critical injuries

Police say a man is dead after being found laying on the ground in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue

Surrey RCMP is advising the public of a “sudden death investigation” involving a man who was found on the ground in critical condition on Tuesday (April 23).

At approximately 3:16 p.m., police were notified by Emergency Health Services of an injured man who was reported to be laying on the ground in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue.

“Police and paramedics attended, and the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but has died of his injuries,” Surrey RCMP say in a release.

Police have not said what his injuries were.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time,” police say.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit solvecrime.ca.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Police dog in Oregon struck by 200 porcupine quills during pursuit
Next story
B.C. man’s lawsuit claiming rights to People’s Party name heading to court

Just Posted

Therapeutic riding ‘frees’ Langley MS sufferer

Aldergrove non-profit equestrian association in desperate need of volunteers

PHOTOS: South Langley’s next generation of tractor pullers

A cohort here to prove a lot more fun can be had with garden tractors, than just mowing lawns.

PHOTOS: Aldergrove Easter party a treat for children in the community

Saturday morning was jam-packed with Easter activities for young local residents

Aldergrove Peewee players embark on ‘experience of a lifetime’

Team will fly to Japan for international Friendship Hockey tournament

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall in overtime

Langley-based hockey team still leads WHL series against Spokane

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

VIDEO: Surrey stabbing leaves man with ‘potentially life altering injuries’

Police believe an altercation between two people led to the incident, in the 13700-block of 97A Ave.

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigating after ‘sudden death’ of man found with critical injuries

Police say a man is dead after being found laying on the ground in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue

Many teens don’t know they’re vaping nicotine, Health Canada finds

Canadian Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey finds youth unaware of nicotine product risk

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Tofino beckons Trudeau for quiet Easter vacation

Environmental group hopes latest Pacific Rim vacation inspires change in prime minister

B.C. man turned to dating site for pimp operation, court hears

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

Most Read