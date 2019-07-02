VIDEO: Suspected arson in Canada day vehicle fires downtown Chilliwack

Security footage shows two figures fleeing as Corvette ignites after midnight

A dramatic car fire that appears to have been intentionally set downtown Chilliwack just after midnight on Canada Day was caught on video by a neighbour’s security camera.

The black-and-white footage shows a car explode into flames followed by two figures running away.

The video then shows colour footage shot from the street with Mounties running around securing the scene, and firefighters tackling the blaze.

Destroyed in the fire was a Chevrolet Corvette and the car next to it in the Rotary Street driveway. At least one more car was also destroyed in the blaze.

The date stamp on the footage as the fire started was July 1 at 12:19 a.m.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said Mounties banged on the door of the house and evacuated five people from the residence. There were no civilian injuries, but three officers were taken to Chilliwack General Hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation, and later released.

Three vehicles were destroyed in the fire with some damage to a fourth and some heat damage to the residence.

Neighbours on the street say the house was being rented out Airbnb style. The house was also subject to a fire some years back, possibly connected to drug production.

One comment on the YouTube video, that has since been deleted, suggested two individuals were seen shortly after this fire started attending a known drug house around the corner.

On Tuesday, one of the destroyed vehicles was still in the driveway.

• RELATED: Arson strikes yet another vacant house in downtown Chilliwack

• RELATED: Arson destroys vehicle, damages building downtown Chilliwack

