VIDEO: Suspected pursuit end on highway in Langley

Section of Trans-Canada Highway, around 232nd Street, shut down for some time Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, it is alleged from social media reports that a police pursuit originated in Chilliwack or Abbotsford and ended on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley.

The incident ended just east of 232nd Street, with a newer model white BMW being stopped in the fast lane westbound on the freeway.

Witnesses report there were two unmarked RCMP units spotted behind the suspect vehicle, which appeared to have its front tires flattened, possibly by a spike belt.

Some social media reports alleged this pursuit was related to a possible kidnapping incident.

Drivers reported on Twitter all westbound traffic was stopped on Hightway 1 for some time as numerous RCMP units arrived with lights and sirens to assist with the incident.

The vehicle was towed away and followed by RCMP around 10:30 p.m.

It appears this incident may have involved units from Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Port Mann Traffic Services, and the Lower Mainland Police Dog Service Unit.

ANOTHER RECENT PURSUIT

• Stay tuned for more…