VIDEO: Suspected pursuit end on highway in Langley

Section of Trans-Canada Highway, around 232nd Street, shut down for some time Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, it is alleged from social media reports that a police pursuit originated in Chilliwack or Abbotsford and ended on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley.

The incident ended just east of 232nd Street, with a newer model white BMW being stopped in the fast lane westbound on the freeway.

Witnesses report there were two unmarked RCMP units spotted behind the suspect vehicle, which appeared to have its front tires flattened, possibly by a spike belt.

Some social media reports alleged this pursuit was related to a possible kidnapping incident.

Drivers reported on Twitter all westbound traffic was stopped on Hightway 1 for some time as numerous RCMP units arrived with lights and sirens to assist with the incident.

The vehicle was towed away and followed by RCMP around 10:30 p.m.

It appears this incident may have involved units from Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Port Mann Traffic Services, and the Lower Mainland Police Dog Service Unit.

ANOTHER RECENT PURSUIT

• Stay tuned for more…

 

Previous story
Unemployment rate sticks at 43-year low of 5.6%

Just Posted

Housing prices stall in Langley’s year-end numbers

Statistics showed a lot of condos and townhouses for sale.

Canada’s best junior lacrosse players will do battle in Langley this summer

Langley Events Centre will host the Minto Cup from Aug. 15 to 26.

BC’s best wheelchair curlers compete in Langley

A three-day provincial championship gets underway at Langley Curling Centre on Friday.

New leader starts rebuilding rugby program at private Langley university

Trinity Western University has brought in a new director to oversee its rugby programs.

TWU welcomes SFU for some men’s hockey

With the holidays past, the competition resumes Thursday evening at the Langley Events Centre.

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Maple Ridge woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

7 killed, 8 injured in crash, explosion on Florida highway

Vinnie DeVita said he was driving south at the time and narrowly escaped the crash — he saw it happen in the rearview mirror

Unemployment rate sticks at 43-year low of 5.6%

For the second straight month, the jobless rate was at its lowest level since Stats Can started measuring comparable data in 1976

Retailers in B.C. preparing for slower growth, higher costs in 2019

British Columbia, once a region of strength, has gone soft for retailers

Canucks lose Pettersson to injury; fall 2-0 to Habs

Carey Price makes 33 saves to earn shutout for Montreal

27-car freight train derailment near Field, B.C. under investigation: CP Rail

CP Rail says work crews have been sent to the site and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating

BC Lions’ staffer suspended for allegedly using fake Twitter account to slam rival

Director of player personnel and player development Torey Hunter has been suspended for 90 days

Vancouver home sales fall to lowest total since 2000

Detached homes’ benchmark price fell 7.8% from December 2017

New contract would force B.C. health authorities to hire new nurses or pay millions

Contract would hit budgets of hospitals operating without full contingent of nurses

Most Read