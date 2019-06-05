Police at scene of car fire near 240 Street and 26 Avenue. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Suspicious car fire in Langley

Police and fire called to area of 240 Street and 26 Avenue

Multiple police and fire units were called to the scene of a suspicious car fire Tuesday around 11 p.m. near 240 Street and 26 Avenue in Langley.

First responders arrived to find a small red car with some fire damage.

An eyewitness said he saw the fire and put it out with a blanket.

Another eyewitness reported seeing a man and a woman with the car before the fire was reported earlier that evening.

No injuries were reported.

Police blocked off 26 Avenue to all traffic while they took witness statements andphotographed and videotaped both the car and the burnt blanket.

One witness saw police handcuff a man and remove him from the scene.

Fire-damaged car. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Most Read