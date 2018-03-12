VIDEO: Suspicious fire destroys SUV in Langley

Police are investigating a fire that destroyed an SUV in Langley Sunday night. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

Just after 10 p.m. Township of Langley fire crews received multiple reports of a vehicle fire in the 20600 block of 84B Ave in Willoughby.

Crews arrived to find a fully involved SUV on the side of the road.

The SUV was completely destroyed and it appears the license plates had been removed.

This is the same location that a vehicle was torched after a nearby homicide on Feb. 9.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Surrey man identified as victim of fatal Langley shooting

A Surrey man was found fatally wounded in a car in the 8200 block of 204B Street in a newly developed area of Willoughby.

Police said 23-year-old Tarek Ali Al-Romeshi was not a resident of the complex and he was not known to police.

Cpl. Frank Jang, spokesperson for the regional Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

About the same time as the shooting, firefighters received calls for a nearby vehicle fire at 206A Street and 84B Avenue nearby.

They located a fully involved Nissan Z sedan.

It appeared to have been a case of a suspect vehicle being burned after the crime in order to destroy evidence and switch to a different getaway vehicle.

The Friday shooting was in the same general area as the Dec. 7 shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Abbotsford.

Dai Duong Duong was found in the Ashbury + Oak complex in the 8100-block of 204 Street.

READ MORE: Murder victim identified in Langley shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that shooting was believed to be targeted, too.

Anyone with information about the February shooting or the December case is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services

