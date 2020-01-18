Fire investigators said the blaze that damaged the front entrance of this Fort Langley house in the 23200 block of 88 Avenue on Friday, Jan. 17 was suspicious. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: ‘Suspicious’ fire displaces Fort Langley senior, 86

Police investigate early morning blaze

Ina Ceresney can’t think of anyone who might have reason to set fire to her home of 55 years.

But it appears someone did — deliberately started a fire at the front entrance to the house in the 23200 block of 88 Avenue in Fort Langley.

Ceresney, an 86-year-old great-grandmother, was awakened around 4 a.m. Friday morning (Jan. 17) by a strange sound.

“Tin, rattling,” is how she described it to the Langley Advance Times.

She wondered whether her visiting daughter, Kathryn, was doing some early morning baking.

But when she realized it was coming from outside, Ina looked through her front window and saw an “orange glow.”

“The fire was right on the front door,” Ina recalled.

Kathryn also heard the strange noise, and was wondering whether Ina had decided to shovel the snow off her front walkway by herself.

Kathryn had come in from Vancouver to help her mother clear the walkway and driveway and was staying overnight.

Just as she was getting ready to “give mom heck,” about shovelling by herself, Kathryn heard Ina yelling.

Both grabbed their coats and boots and got out by the back door, unhurt.

Township of Langley deputy fire chief Russ Jenkins said fire investigators determined the fire was “suspicious” and have turned the matter over to RCMP.

READ ALSO: Crews called to “suspicious” house fire in Fort Langley

Langley RCMP Staff Sgt. Dave Chiasson described the case as an “active investigation” and confirmed that police were canvassing the area for possible witnesses.

Kathryn said she and her mother are grateful for the assistance they received from the police and fire crews who responded to the call.

“We really want to thank everyone,” Kathryn commented.

Both were staying at a friend’s house on Saturday.

Ina, who has insurance, said an initial assessment determined the fire didn’t do any serious structural damage, but repairs could take several months.

It is the first claim she has made on her policy in 55 years.

Kathryn said they’ve been told the police investigation could take four to six weeks.

She added officers have advised them to take precautions and keep their doors locked.

“We don’t know if the house was targeted, we don’t know if mom was targeted,” Kathryn said.

READ ALSO: Langley RCMP ask for $2.4 million for 15 new officers

On Saturday, a private security guard was on the scene.

Anyone with information that might assist with the investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Police were canvassing the 23200 block of 88 Avenue in Fort Langley to investigate a suspicious house fire that happened early Friday, Jan. 17. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Kathryn Ceresney (left) and her mother Ina were awakened by a strange noise that turned out to be a fire. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard
Next story
VIDEO: Highway 1 left looking like winter war zone with dozens of stranded vehicles

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘Suspicious’ fire displaces Fort Langley senior, 86

Police investigate early morning blaze

Critter Care calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Olatoke sets new Spartans record in Edmonton

Langley-based university off to a good start at Golden Bear Open

VIDEO: Newbie Giants helps defeat Victoria 4-1 in Langley Friday

The G-Men play Saturday in Victoria before hosting Kamloops on home ice at LEC on Sunday afternoon

Aldergrove newspaper boys brave the snow

Aldergrove Star carriers are doing their best to deliver the news to you

VIDEO: Cold snap brings ideal conditions for Okanagan icewine

Take an inside look at how icewine is made

VIDEO: Highway 1 left looking like winter war zone with dozens of stranded vehicles

Tow-truck driver says 30 vehicles still dot snowly landscape, including one rolled-over dairy truck

PHOTOS: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

More than 70 centimetres of new snow fell overnight, creating whiteout conditions

Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,’ says Queen Elizabeth II

Canada Post driver in hospital after ice smashes windshield at Massey Tunnel

Incident happened on Richmond side of the Massey Tunnel

Calls for dialogue as Coastal GasLink pipeline polarizes some in northern B.C.

Coastal GasLink is building the 670-kilometre pipeline from British Columbia’s northeast to Kitimat on the coast

Coquihalla, Highway 3 to be hit with freezing rain, sparking warning to commuters

Hard to say when the freezing rain will turn to regular rainfall, Environment Canada says

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Most Read