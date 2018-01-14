Fire damaged two SUV at a Langley City mall. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

VIDEO: SUV fire shuts down Langley mall

Firefighters respond to Fraser Highway incident

Just before noon Sunday, Langley City fire crews responded to multiple reports of multiple vehicles on fire at a mall in the 20800 block of Fraser Hwy.

Crews arrived to find an SUV fully involved and another vehicle beside it catching fire.

People were told to stay inside the businesses for safety while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and RCMP controlled the crowd.

The cause of the fire is not yet known nor if the owner if the vehicle was present.

Curtis Kreklau

South Fraser News Services

