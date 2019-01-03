VIDEO: Taking a bite out of crime in Langley

An ambulance had to be called after a suspect was taken down by a police dog in Langley. Black Press photo

When an armed suspect refused to surrender to Langley RCMP, he was taken down by a police dog and required a trip to hospital by ambulance.

Five police vehicles were called to the area of 208 Street and 20 Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 30 around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a male damaging the inside of his family home with an axe.

A police report of the incident said the 23-year-old suspect, the son of the residents, left the home and was located in the area with the “assistance of the Lower Mainland Police Dog Services.”

At the time of the takedown, the man allegedly had the axe and a home-made knife in his possession..

The suspect was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

He is facing multiple charges.

