VIDEO: Tako van Popta wins re-election in Langley – Aldergrove

Conservative incumbent Tako van Popta celebrated his win at campaign headquarters Monday night, saying it was a honour to be given a second term as MP for Langley – Aldergrove. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Incumbent Conservative MP Tako van Popta won re-election in Langley – Aldergrove Monday, taking close to half the ballots.

“We worked very hard,” a happy van Popta told the Langley Advance Times.

“We got out our vote, and you see the results.”

He described the national results, showing a Liberal minority, “disappointing.”

“We had high hopes that we would be forming at least a minority government,” van Popta commented.

He expressed gratitude at his re-election, calling it “a real honour to be able to serve in that capacity, and I’m so grateful to the people of Langley and Aldergrove for giving me another opportunity.”

“I will absolutely do my best for them,” van Popta promised.

“I’m going to keep working, understanding what the interests are, what the priorities are, what people’s concerns and worries are, and to be a voice for the people of Langley and Aldergrove in our national capital.”

READ ALSO: Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

During the campaign Liberal challenger Kim Richter warned that voting for other “progressive” parties would ensure a Conservative win by splitting the vote.

On Monday night, the Liberal and NDP vote combined was roughly the same as the Conservative, who was elected.

“We tend to keep doing that in Langley,” Richter said.

Langley – Aldergrove Liberal challenger Kim Richter was pleased with the national results, but disappointed with the local count, ascribing the outcome to ‘progressive’ vote splitting. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“I don’t understand why, because there are more progressive voters in Langley than there are Conservatives.

“I believe in the collective wisdom of the electorate,” Richter continued, “they’ve made their decision.”

She would like to see some campaign promises become reality.

“I’m just hoping that, number one, we get $10 a day child care, and number two, that we get the performance centre at the Langley Events Centre, because we really need that.”

Richter said she will press for the performance centre as a Langley Township councillor.

With more than 95 per cent of ballots counted, van Popta had 45.8 per cent of the vote, followed by Richter with 26.1 percent. NDP candidate Michael Chang was third with 19.7 per cent of the ballot, followed by Rayna Boychuk of the People’s Party with 5.4 per cent and green candidate Kaija Farstad with 2.9 per cent.

Mail-in ballots won’t be counted until Tuesday.

In the 2019 election, van Popta won the seat formerly held by the late Mark Warawa with 47 per cent of the ballot, beating Liberal Leon Jensen, who had 25.62 per cent and NDP candidate Stacey Wakelin who had 16.85 per cent.

The Greens Farstad won 7.69 of the vote, with the People’s Party Natalie Dipietra-Cudmore tallying 2.06 and Libertarian Alex Joehl receiving .79 per cent.

READ ALSO: Aldag takes lead in Cloverdale-Langley City

AldergroveCanada Election 2021Langley