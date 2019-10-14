VIDEO: Thanksgiving Day crash in Langley sent a few to hospital

No one believed seriously injured in head-on accident at 232nd Street and Fraser Highway

Township fire, paramedics, and police were all on scene of a three-vehicle crash on Fraser Highway on Thanksgiving Day morning. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Remnants from multiple vehicles were strewn across the highway, and much of the main thoroughfare through Langley was blocked this morning, while emergency crews mopped up after a three-vehicle crash in the late morning.

Two cars and an SUV collided in or near the intersection of 232nd Street and Fraser Highway – in front of the old Berry’s General Store – at about 11:15 a.m. Monday morning.

No one was seriously injured in what appears to be a head-on crash. But a few people were transported to hospital to be checked out, said Langley RCMP Sgt. Barry Beales.

“There was no impairment or anything like that,” the watch commander elaborated, noting that the cause of the crash was still under investigation and charges could be pending.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver of a small grey car driving erratically just before the crash. It came to rest facing the wrong way in the westbound lane of the highway.

It took crews a while to clean up all the debris, shutting down the westbound lane for some time, and restricting eastbound traffic to one lane only.

Meanwhile, police were also called out a short time earlier to a car fire in Willoughby, which was found to be a stolen vehicle, Beales said.

