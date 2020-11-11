A car was found at the bottom of a 100-foot embankment in the Glen Valley neighbourhbood of Langley late Tuesday night. The lone occupant was taken to hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

VIDEO: Thermal imaging fails to turn up other Langley crash victims

A vehicle and driver were found down a 100-foot forested embankment in Glen Valley Tuesday night

A car careened down a 100-foot forested embankment in Langley Tuesday night, sending one person to hospital.

Emergency responders were called out to the 7100-block of 272nd Street in the Glen Valley neighbourhood of Langley Township at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday to find a vehicle had gone off the road and down a steep cliff.

The driver was located, but initial reports indicated multiple people may have been ejected from the vehicle, into the woods.

Crash at 272nd Street and 56 Avenue in Langley

Consequently, firefighters combed the steep terrain using a thermal imaging camera to aid in their search throughout the wooded area, but witnesses say no one else was found.

Paramedics treated the lone occupant for unknown injuries, and that person was taken to hospital.

The rural road was closed down for some time as Langley RCMP investigated the crash, and Clover Towing worked to recover the vehicle from down the embankment.

• More details as they come available

