VIDEO: Thief steals $20,000 in bikes from Langley shop

A local shop in Willowbrook is in the red $20,000 after a thief made away with several bikes over the weekend.
Police were notified around 9:40 a.m. Sunday that Giant Langley located at
There appears to be an issue with the alarm company where the property owner was not notified at the time of the break-in, she said.
The suspect entered the shop by smashing the glass.
Giant Langley shared video surveillance of the suspect online.
“As many of you know we were broken into last night,” the owners wrote online. “The thief managed to take four bikes, which were a 2020 Revolt E Pro, 2020 Liv Amiti E+4, a 2021 Trance and a 2021 Roam 2.”
Giant Langley will be closed until further notice due to the break, the business announced online Sunday.
