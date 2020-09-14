VIDEO: Thief steals $20,000 in bikes from Langley shop

A thief made away with $20,000 of merchandise from Giant Langley on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 after stealing four bikes from the local shop. Langley RCMP are investigating the break-in enter. (Giant Langley photo)

A local shop in Willowbrook is in the red $20,000 after a thief made away with several bikes over the weekend.

Police were notified around 9:40 a.m. Sunday that Giant Langley located at 118-20353 64 Ave. was the target of a break-in enter that occurred around 3:30 a.m. that same day, according to Cpl. Holly Largy with the Langley RCMP.

There appears to be an issue with the alarm company where the property owner was not notified at the time of the break-in, she said.

The suspect entered the shop by smashing the glass.

Giant Langley shared video surveillance of the suspect online.

“As many of you know we were broken into last night,” the owners wrote online. “The thief managed to take four bikes, which were a 2020 Revolt E Pro, 2020 Liv Amiti E+4, a 2021 Trance and a 2021 Roam 2.”

Giant Langley will be closed until further notice due to the break, the business announced online Sunday.

