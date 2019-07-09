Still from a security video at the Bedroom Gallery on Wellington Avenue in Chilliwack. Thieves smashed the front windows and stole a mattress before 11 p.m. on July 7, 2019. (Facebook)

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Surveillance footage captured a dramatic smash-and-grab Sunday night inside a downtown mattress store in Chilliwack.

Two men in masks and hoodies can be seen smashing through the front window of the Bedroom Gallery on Wellington Avenue and dragging a mattress down the street.

Store officials posted on Facebook about the theft that was recorded on video surveillance at 10:43 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

The post reads: “2 low life thugs decided to smash the front glass and take off with a brand new Restonic mattress.”

They encouraged folks to share the video in order to catch the thieves.

“Any information leading to an arrest will be met with a reward. Please feel free to share this video.”

Another poster said a similar looking mattress was spotted that night by the side of the road on Luckakuck Way.

Store officials also posted the comment: “Thanks so much for our 24-hour security and patrols.”

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Just Posted

VIDEO: Mint condition Heintzman “rescued” for Fort Langley

Township council donates new street side piano for public to play

Langley Township tree bylaw now in effect

Landowners now need a permit for most tree cutting on private property

Trial of Langley woman accused of daughter’s killing scheduled for 2020

Kerryann Lewis faces a first degree murder charge

Langley Advance Times Community Calendar: July 10, 2019, edition

• Submit Langley events to: datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com (Subject: Community Calendar)

Christmas is coming to Langley early this year

A Christmas in July fundraiser is being held on Sunday, July 14 to raise money for hungry kids

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Man in fatal Tesla crash was speeding, intoxicated: Coquitlam RCMP

Photos taken from the scene showed the severely damaged Tesla against a traffic pole, engulfed in flames

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

B.C.’s 2019 forest fire season off to a slow, wet start

‘New normal’ of widespread wildfires fails to appear so far

Fifty years of monkey escapades in B.C. city

At least two previous monkeys on the loose since 1969, including restaurant rampage

80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Most Read