VIDEO: Bomb threat sparks lockdown at middle school in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police were at Colleen and Gordie Howe middle school Thursday morning (Feb. 17) due to a bomb threat. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)Abbotsford Police were at Colleen and Gordie Howe middle school Thursday morning (Feb. 17) due to a bomb threat. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Two K-9 units were at Colleen and Gordie Howe middle school in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (Feb. 17) after a bomb threat. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)Two K-9 units were at Colleen and Gordie Howe middle school in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (Feb. 17) after a bomb threat. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Police have confirmed that an incident Thursday morning (Feb. 17) at Colleen and Gordie Howe middle school in Abbotsford involved a bomb threat.

The school went into lockdown at about 8:30 a.m., while the adjacent W. J. Mouat secondary was put under a “shelter in place.” Both schools resumed normal operations at about 10:45 a.m. All students are safe and accounted for.

Const. Paul Walker said the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) was notified by Howe middle school that they had received a bomb threat, which resulted in a heavy police presence converging at the site, located on Clearbrook Road adjacent to Matsqui Recreation Centre (MRC).

Students and staff were evacuated to the school field, and were then moved to MRC and Moaut secondary.

Some worried parents gathered outside the school, but Walker quickly assured them that all students had been accounted for and were unharmed.

About a dozen APD units were on the scene, including two K-9 officers. A sweep of the school was conducted and turned up no concern.s

The Abbotsford school district tweeted out that the school was under lockdown, as did the Abbotsford Police Department.

“Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle is currently in lockdown,” the district tweeted. “WJ Mouat Secondary is in shelter in place. Heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. Students and staff are safe. School families will be updated once we know more information.”

An updated tweet at 10:45 a.m. indicated that the school was safe and that families can expect an email with more details.

