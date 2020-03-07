An Abbotsford fire crew member can be seen here dousing the semis with a fie hose. Screenshot taken from KAM Productions video.

VIDEO: Three semi trucks destroyed in parking lot fire in Abbotsford

Fire crews quickly douse early-morning flames on Simpson Road, cause unknown

A large fire destroyed at least three semi trucks before Abbotsford fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.

At approximately 2 a.m., March 7, crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire in a parking lot on Simpson Road. They quickly moved to douse the flames and stop the threat of a spread to nearby trucks.

The cause is currently unknown. Updates coming.

abbotsfordfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate
Next story
Surrey RCMP investigate shooting at home, third shots fired incident on the street since July

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-4 decision in Prince George

G-Men outshot the Cougars by a 42-20 margin

Fort Langley hide-and-seek game followed by hundreds online

Organizer welcomes all to join

Fraser Valley Conservancy seeks frog finders from Langley to Hope

Finding tree frogs can be indication of the best kind of habitat available in the Fraser Valley

Not guilty verdict in Langley dial-a-dope case

Police found fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, and heroin during searches

Spring-like weather is drawing Langleyites outdoors

Langley Field Naturalists have a series of walking and hiking events planned in March and April

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

No public hearing will be held into Vancouver police officer’s dismissal

Sgt. Dave Van Patten also has not requested the decision be reviewed by a retired judge at a public hearing

Surrey RCMP investigate shooting at home, third shots fired incident on the street since July

Incident happened in early hours of Friday morning, police say

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer to go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Most Read