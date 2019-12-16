VIDEO: Three women, one man in custody after stabbing in Abbotsford

Investigators were on the scene of a stabbing on Riverside Road in Abbotsford on Sunday night. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Four suspects are in custody after a stabbing on Riverside Road on Sunday night.

Abbotsford emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of the road at 7:07 p.m., when witnesses located a man lying on the road.

Responding officers saw the man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, and the man was transported to the hospital.

The victim, an Abbotsford man in his 50s, remains in hospital recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects (three women and one man), who are known to the victim, have been identified and taken into custody. Abbotsford Police stated that the file is in its preliminary stages of investigation; however, there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald